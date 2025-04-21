In a new update on the Signal group chat leak, reports are that Donald Trump's defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, had shared a piece of detailed information about the military strike on Yemen in March with his wife. Hegseth's other family members, such as his brother and about a dozen other people, were also part of the group chat created by him for the planned attacks by the US.

Hegseth shared the information in his own separate group chat, The New York Times reported, and The Guardian confirmed.

As per the sources familiar with the matter, Hegseth shared some of the same information in his chat that he also shared with another Signal group of top officials that was created by Mike Waltz. Among the shared information, Hegseth sent details of the F/A-18 Hornets that would strike Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

The Signal group chat came into headlines last month, where it was found that Donald Trump's national security advisor, Mike Waltz, had created a group on the messaging app in which detailed attack plans were divulged by Hegseth and other US administration officials. The group was exposed by the American journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to the group by Waltz.

According to the Times, the private chat by Hegseth also included two senior advisers of the US defence secretary – Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick – who were fired last week after being accused of leaking unauthorised information.

(With inputs from agencies)