US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 20) shared a list of what he described as ‘non-tariff cheating’ practices, warning that certain trade behaviours could harm relationships with the United States. The list, made up of eight points, targeted issues like currency manipulation, counterfeiting, and transshipping.

Advertisment

The eight 'cheating' tactics named by Trump

In his post, Trump listed eight practices he claims give other countries an unfair advantage in trade. These include:

Currency manipulation Value-Added Taxes (VATs) which, he says, act like tariffs and export subsidies Selling goods below production cost (known as dumping) Export subsidies and other state-backed financial support Strict agricultural and technical standards that block foreign goods Counterfeiting and piracy Intellectual property theft Transshipping goods to avoid tariffs

Advertisment

Trump has repeatedly taken issue with what he considers hidden tariffs or export boosts. He argues that practices like currency devaluation and VAT refunds on exports put US producers at a disadvantage.

The 'bowling ball test' in Japan

Trump has long accused certain countries of using underhanded methods to undercut American exporters. One of his recurring criticisms involves how Japan allegedly tests the strength of foreign cars.

Advertisment

https://www.wionews.com/videos/japan-makes-historic-port-call-at-china-controlled-cambodia-naval-base-america-raises-alarms-8983474/embed

“It’s the bowling ball test. They take a bowling ball from 20 feet up in the air and drop it on the hood of the car,” Trump said, repeating a claim he originally made in 2018. “If the hood dents, the car doesn’t qualify. It’s horrible.”

90-day ta riff pause for most, but not China

Trump’s post came just days after he announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most US trade partners, with China being the notable exception. Speaking at the Oval Office last Thursday, the president confirmed talks with Beijing were ongoing. “Yeah, we're talking to China. I would say they have reached out a number of times,” Trump told reporters. He also said he was confident that an agreement would be reached.