‘Oppn alliance borne out of compulsion’: PM Narendra Modi blasts new front named ‘INDIA’

Hours after the opposition parties announced the formation of their new coalition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at them saying that their alliance was formed out of compulsion for grabbing power, and based on dynastic politics, whereas the NDA alliance headed by the ruling BJP reflects the aspirations of people and states.

Addressing the members of the 38-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday (July 18), Modi said that while their coalition works to unite the people of the country, the opposition divides them.

“NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations... So nation's development through the development of states... At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of 'sabka prayas’ (everyone’s effort)," he said.

Taking a swipe at the newly named coalition I.N.D.I.A, Modi said that NDA represents New India, Developed Nation and the Aspiration of People and Region. ‘Opposition alliance born out of compulsion’ He said that, unlike the opposition, BJP’s coalition with other parties is not of compulsion but of contribution.

"When an alliance is formed due to compulsion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind casteism and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful for the country," Modi said.

"Today people are seeing who all are a part of NDA. They work for the exploited and deprived, tribals and backwards... It is dedicated to the people of the country. Its motto is ‘Nation First, Progress First, Empowerment of the people first’... NDA is working towards delivering social justice as envisioned by (founding fathers) Gandhi and Ambedkar," he said.

Highlighting India’s history of political alliances, Modi said that a coalition formed on the basis of negativity would never succeed.

"In the 1990s, the Congress in order to bring instability in the country used alliances. They formed governments and pulled down governments. The NDA was formed in this period in 1998...It was not formed against anybody or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country," the prime minister said. Opposition-ruled states create roadblocks for central schemes He asserted that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are taken.

"We saw it during former PM Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji's tenure and we are seeing this in the last nine years. Due to a stable government, the confidence of the world in India has increased," he said.

The PM said that the states ruled by the opposition governments do not allow central schemes to be implemented, and if implemented, they are not allowed to gather pace.

Also read | India issues takedown notices to 15 websites for selling e-cigarettes

Modi was confident of the BJP-led NDA alliance securing more than 50 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“NDA had about 38 per cent vote share in 2014, 45 per cent in 2019. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NDA’s vote share will be over 50 per cent because of its allies who are working hard,” he said.



