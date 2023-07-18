NDA vs INDIA: Opposition parties rename their alliance from UPA to INDIA

In India's Bengaluru, a meeting of opposition parties has decided to name their alliance INDIA which stands for 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance' revealed parties RJD (Rashtiya Janata Dal) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

As per reports, leaders from 26 opposition parties that are in power in Delhi and 10 other states — individually or in alliance — had gathered in Bengaluru to discuss a strategy to take on the Narendra Modi-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Chak De, INDIA PTI news agency reports that indicating that such a name is under consideration, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, "INDIA will win." "Chak De! INDIA," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien even as the meeting was underway.

It also reports that some left parties were not in favour of calling it an 'Alliance' and wanted that to be changed to 'Front,' other parties were not very keen on having 'NDA' in the name.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed the that their alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

He added that the next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai. The date of the meeting is yet to be announced. Kharge revealed that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up, the names of committee members will be announced during the Mumbai meeting. Saving India Speaking at the sidelines of the multi-party meeting, many opposition leaders hit out at ruling BJP part and said that the alliance is aimed at saving the country, democracy and the Constitution. They alleged the country's democracy was being "played with" under the BJP government and there was a need to protect the "idea of India".

AAP leader Kejriwal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had his chance to rule India for 10 years and has made a complete mess of almost every sector.

"He has fuelled hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, and there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together," he said. Meme fest The announcement has led to a flurry of memes on Twitter and other social media websites. Many are comparing the newly announce alliance name to the quintessential scene from Bollywood film 'Chak De India' where Shahrukh Khan's character teaches his hockey players an important lesson on nationalism. INDIA ♥️

