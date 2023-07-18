BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh granted interim bail in sexual harassment case

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was granted interim bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday in the sexual harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted relief to Singh and his co-accused Vinod Tomar — the suspended assistant secretary of WFI — after the prosecution did not oppose the same.

The interim bail was granted on bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

The BJP MP was accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers and consequently, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs on June 2.

The complaints against the WFI chief mentioned his attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing them, among others.

And on June 15, a chargesheet was filed against Brij Bhushan Singh under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Singh, on the other hand, has denied all allegations, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon