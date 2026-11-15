/Operation Kala Pani: Amroha villager alleges threat after speaking out against Jubilant Ingrevia factory

A villager in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district has alleged that he was threatened by officials of Jubilant Ingrevia after speaking to Zee News about pollution around the company’s Gajraula factory. The allegation comes days after Zee Media’s Operation Kala Pani highlighted claims by local residents that pollution from the chemical plant had caused illnesses and deaths in their families.

The villager, identified as Ajaypal, had told the channel that seven members of his family had died over the past seven years. He has alleged that he was subsequently called to the factory and questioned over his remarks.

Company official denies allegation

During a phone conversation with Zee Media’s reporter, Bundi, the factory’s CSR officer, questioned who had made the allegation. When Ajaypal was brought onto the call, he said a person claiming to be a doctor had asked him why he had made such statements.

Ajaypal also referred to an offer of free medical treatment. Bundi rejected the claim that the villager had been threatened, calling it a rumour.

The reporter later visited the factory with Ajaypal to seek a face-to-face response. However, despite repeated requests to security personnel, no company official came out to meet the team, according to the report.

Questions over villagers’ complaints

The latest allegation follows the broadcast of Zee News’ report on November 12, which documented residents’ concerns about the factory’s alleged impact on their health.

Investigators have not been mentioned in the report, and the threat allegation remains disputed. The company official has denied that Ajaypal was threatened.