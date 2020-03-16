Nirbhaya convicts approach International Court of Justice to seek stay on execution

Three convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case have reportedly approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking stay on the execution of their death sentence.

According to news agency ANI, the three convicts who have approached the ICJ are Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur.

2012 Delhi gang rape case: Three convicts have approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking stay on the execution of their death sentence. The three convicts who approached the ICJ are Akshay, Pawan and Vinay. pic.twitter.com/i4kxdjTMcY — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 ×

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by one of the death row convicts in the case, Mukesh, seeking to refile curative and mercy petitions.

Also read: Nirbhaya: SC rejects plea of convict Mukesh Singh seeking restoration of legal remedies

The Supreme Court has ordered dismissed as withdrawn, the petition filed by Mukesh Singh, seeking action against his former lawyer Vrinda Grover.

"The petition is not mainatainble," Justice Mishra said and dismissed the petition.

Also read: Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking stay on execution

In a plea filed through Advocate ML Sharma, Mukesh Singh claimed last week that the limitation period to file a curative petition was three years from the date of dismissal of the review plea.

Mukesh Singh's review petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court in July 2018.

Singh asked the court to "restore" the rights available to him, and allow him to file curative and mercy petitions till July 2021.