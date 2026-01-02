/NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that a shift in the state’s political regime is underway in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in April, asserting that the NDA would win against DMK and Congress. Addressing a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran’s marathon yatra on Sunday, Shah declared, “In April 2026, an NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu.” Highlighting previous electoral wins in recent years, he said, “2024 and 2025 were years of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party; now, 2026 will be the year we bring that mandate to Tamil Nadu and Bengal.”

The Home Minister urged the citizens of Tamil Nadu to align themselves and join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of a developed India.” Shah’s speech served as a formal confirmation of the BJP’s alliance strategy to go against the currently ruling DMK. He announced that the BJP is prepared to lead a “strong alliance” with the AIADMK and other regional partners.

“The alliance of BJP with AIADMK and others will have its final fight against Congress and DMK,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister criticised the current administration, labelling the DMK government as “the most corrupt government” in the country.

He accused the ruling party of failing, saying, “The DMK government has failed on every front. If the most corrupt government is anywhere in the whole of India, then unfortunately, it is in Tamil Nadu.”

Highlighting concerns over public safety, he claimed, “There is no guarantee of safety for women and daughters in Tamil Nadu.”

He further alleged that the DMK’s governance focuses on nepotism rather than public service. “The Tamil Nadu government has only one objective, and that is to make CM Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister of the state.”

Shah urged the people, “The time has come to end dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu.”