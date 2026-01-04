/‘Cuban government is a huge problem,’ says Marco Rubio, hints it may be next target

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the “Cuban government is a huge problem” while replying to a question about whether the Trump administration’s next target is the government in Cuba. On being further asked to clarify if his comment meant yes, Rubio said, “I think they’re in a lot of trouble.”

“Yes,” he added during an interview with NBC News’ ‘Meet the Press’

“I’m not going to talk to you about what our future steps are going to be and what our policies are going to be right now in this regard. But I don’t think it’s any mystery that we are not big fans of the Cuban regime.”

Rubio also tried to validate the US military action in Venezuela on Saturday by saying that the most important thing for the Trump administration is the “safety, security, well-being, and prosperity of the United States.”

Rubio said Venezuela will continue to face pressure from the US until it addresses the problems they had under Maduro, and which still exist.

Slamming critics of the military operation, the secretary said that Venezuela looks nothing like Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, or the Middle East, other than the Iranian agents running through there, plotting against America.

“These are Western countries. People need to stop ascribing apples to oranges,” Rubio added.

“It’s very simple... Under the Trump administration, we are not going to have a country like Venezuela in our own hemisphere, in the sphere of control and the crossroads for Hezbollah, for Iran, and for every other malign influence in the world. That’s just not going to exist,” he stressed.

‘US will continue striking drug boats, seizing sanctioned ships’

The Secretary of State said that the US would continue to strike suspected drug boats and seize sanctioned boats (oil tankers) to pressure Venezuela to address problems.

“We are at war against drug trafficking organizations, it’s not a war against Venezuela,” he said.

“We will continue to target drug boats if they try to run towards the United States,” he said. “We will continue to seize the boats that are sanctioned with court orders. We will continue to do that, and potentially other things, until the things we need to see addressed are addressed.”

‘US does not have forces on the ground in Venezuela’

On being asked how many US troops are there in Venezuela, Rubio said the US does not have forces on the ground now.

“We don’t have US forces on the ground,” he said, adding that forces were in Venezuela “for about two hours when they went to capture Maduro.”

