/Dhaka cops arrest 3 for brutal murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das

Bangladesh’s security force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu businessman Khokon Das in Shariatpur. The arrests were made in an overnight operation carried out by RAB teams in Kishoreganj, shared the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. The accused, identified as Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash, were detained around 1 am from the Bajitpur area. The operation was led by ASP Shahjahan of RAB-14’s CPC-2 unit, it said.

Khokon Das, 50, was a pharmacy owner and a bKash mobile banking agent in Keherbhanga Bazaar. On the night of December 31, he was returning home after closing his shop when he was attacked near the Tilai area, close to his residence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shariatpur Superintendent of Police Rawnak Jahan said Das was assaulted by three to four attackers armed with sharp weapons. He sustained multiple injuries and the cash he was carrying was also robbed by the assailants.

On realising that he had recognised some of them, the attackers poured petrol on his body and face and set him on fire in an attempt to kill him. Local residents rushed to the spot on hearing his screams, following which the attackers fled. Das was taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital in a critical condition, but when his condition worsened, he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later to the National Burn Institute, where he died on Saturday, January 3.

SP Rawnak Jahan said Das had mentioned the names of the accused before his death.

Police said the arrested men are known in the area for criminal activities and drug abuse. Further investigation is under way.

The killing of Khokon Das has sparked concern amid reports of recent violent incidents targeting members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Rights groups and community leaders have called for strict action against the perpetrators and stronger measures to ensure the safety of minorities.

Last month, Dipu Chandra Das, a local garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob, and his body was set on fire in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.