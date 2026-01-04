The police have identified the bodies of 16 more victims of a bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana and most of them are teenagers, with the youngest victim being a Swiss girl aged 14, and nine aged under 18. Teenagers as young as 14 and 15 years old were among those who died in the bar blaze on New Year’s Eve that killed 40 people, police said on Sunday. Those identified on Sunday include 10 Swiss nationals, two Italians, one person with Italian-Emirati citizenship, one Romanian, one person from France, and one from Turkey, said Valais police, but they did not share any names.

The identification takes the number of people identified who have been killed as a result of the fire to 24, authorities said in a statement. Eight Swiss citizens were identified on Saturday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A criminal investigation is under way into the people who ran Le Constellation bar. Police said no further details will be released about the victims they had identified out of respect for their relatives.

The preliminary investigation found that sparklers on bottles being carried too close to the ceiling is the likely cause of the fire during New Year’s celebrations at the bar.

Le Constellation was popular among the younger crowd in the ski resort town, where the drinking age is 16.

On Saturday, the Italian ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, said the identification process was slow because of the severity of the burns many victims had suffered.

The French couple who own the bar, named by the media as Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are suspected of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence, the prosecutors’ office for the Valais region said.

Beatrice Pilloud, Valais canton lead prosecutor, said investigators were looking into whether the acoustic foam on the ceiling of bar was “the cause of the problem”, and also “whether it complies with regulations”.

Officials are still trying to identify others killed in the fire at the Le Constellation bar.