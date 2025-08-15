/‘We will run Venezuela till safe, proper transition, US firms will invest, make money for it’: Trump

The United States is “going to run the country,” President Donald Trump said when asked who would run Venezuela after the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro in a US military action on Saturday. “We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” he said. “So, we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in and the same situation that we had for the last long period of years.” “We’re there now,” he added. “So, we’re going to stay until such time as we’re going to run it essentially until such time as a proper transition can take place.”

Can’t take a chance: Trump on Venezuela leadership change

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, President Trump said the US is now deciding the next steps to be taken in Venezuela’s leadership change after the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Signalling an active US role, Trump told Fox News, “Well, we’re making that decision now. We can’t take a chance of letting somebody else run it and just take over what he left off, so we’re making that decision now. We’ll be involved in it very much.”

‘We’re not afraid of boots on the ground’

On being asked if the US running Venezuela means US troops will be on the ground, Trump said, “We’re not afraid of boots on the ground” and the “US military had boots on the ground last night at a very high level”.

“We’re going to make sure that country is run properly,” he added.

On being asked what exact mechanism he will be using to run the country, Trump said, “We’re designating people right now” and “we’re going to let you know who those people are”.

He then gestured his hand towards himself and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and said, “It’s largely going to be for a period time the people that are standing right behind me.”

US companies will enter Venezuela, make money for it, says Trump

Donald Trump said in the news conference that the US companies will enter Venezuela, spend billions and start “making money for the country.” Trump added that the South American country’s oil business has been a “bust”.

The “partnership” will make the people “rich, independent and safe,” Trump said.

The US is “ready” to stage a second “and much larger” attack on the country if needed, he said.

Replying to a question as to how running a country in South America was consistent with his “America first” policy, Teump said, “Well, I think it is, because we want to surround ourselves with good neighbors. We want to surround ourselves with stability…with energy. We have tremendous energy in that country. It’s very important that we protect it.”