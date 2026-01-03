/Inside Delta Force, elite US military unit that captured Venezuela’s president

Donald Trump on Saturday (Jan 03) confirmed that the United States conducted large-scale strikes inside Venezuela and captured President Nicholas maduro and his wife Cilia Flores “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As per the initial reports, an elite unit, Delta Force, was central in capturing Maduro in a daring operation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas and flew him out of the country. Know the history and previous operations conducted by the Delta Forces.



The United States Army’s Delta Force, officially known as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta, was established in 1977 to give the US a specialised counter-terrorism and hostage-rescue capability. Founded by Colonel Charles Beckwith, the unit was created after Washington recognised serious gaps in its ability to respond to international terrorist threats.

Operating under the US Army Special Operations Command and tasked by the highest levels of government, Delta Force conducts missions that remain largely classified, with details emerging only years later.

From Iran to Mogadishu: Early Combat Operations

Delta Force first entered the public spotlight during Operation Eagle Claw in 1980, the failed attempt to rescue American hostages in Iran. While the mission ended in tragedy, it prompted major reforms in US special operations planning.

In 1989, Delta Force played a crucial role in the US invasion of Panama, assisting in the capture of military ruler Manuel Noriega. The unit again saw intense combat in 1993 during operations in Somalia, where Delta operators conducted raids against militia leaders amid fierce urban fighting in Mogadishu.

Central Role in Post-9/11 Counter-Terror Campaign

Following the September 11, 2001, attacks, Delta Force became a key instrument of America’s global counter-terrorism strategy. The unit has since carried out high-risk missions across Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other regions, focusing on dismantling extremist networks, targeting senior militant leaders and conducting hostage-rescue operations.

In 2019, the Delta Force, carried out a secretive operation that resulted in the death of former Islamic State terror group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Today, Delta Force remains one of the most secretive arms of the US military, tasked with missions considered too sensitive or dangerous for conventional forces, and continues to shape US counter-terrorism doctrine through precision, speed and intelligence-led operations.