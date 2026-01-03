Google Preferred
  Wion
  • /World
  Venezuela confirms 'peacemaker' Trump behind 'military aggression' in Caracas, slams America's 'regime change' attempt

Venezuela confirms 'peacemaker' Trump behind 'military aggression' in Caracas, slams America's 'regime change' attempt

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 13:33 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 16:04 IST
Venezuela confirms 'peacemaker' Trump behind 'military aggression' in Caracas, slams America's 'regime change' attempt

Donald Trump, Nicolás Maduro Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Venezuela has accused the Trump administration of “extremely serious military aggression” after loud explosions rocked Caracas near a military base. Calling it an attack on its sovereignty and resources, Caracas says the strikes follow Trump’s repeated threats of US action.

Venezuela, in its first official statement since loud explosions were heard in the capital Caracas, has slammed the current Donald Trump-led Government of the United States of America for perpetrating what it called “extremely serious military aggression”. Slamming the Trump government, it said that the attack is an apparent attack “to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, attempting to forcibly break the nation's political independence”. On Saturday (Jan 3), early in the morning, around 2:00 am (0600 GMT), loud explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.

Venezuelan capital under attack?

Reports suggest that at least seven loud explosions shook the Venezuelan capital, prompting people to run onto the streets. As per a Reuters report, in Southern Caracas, the area near a major military base suffered a blackout. This follows repeated threats from US President Donald Trump that America would carry out ground strikes against Venezuela.

In its statement, the South American nation said that, “this act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, especially Articles I and II, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition of the use of force.” The nation said that the aggression “threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean,” and that it “seriously endangers the lives of millions of people”.

Previously, on Monday (Dec 29) Trump confirmed that Washington had carried out the first land strikes on Venezuela. The US president said that the US attacked the "dock area" linked to alleged drug boats. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the strike caused a "major explosion" at a site he claimed "they load the boats up with drugs".

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

