/'They have attacked Venezuela': President Gustavo Petro claims Caracas under missile attack

Venezuela President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Jan 3) took to X to alert the world that his nation was under attack. In an alarming post, Petro said, “Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela.” He added that the Venezuelan capital was facing “bombing with missiles,” while urging the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) to “meet immediately.” However, he did not identify who “they” were. His post comes as at least seven loud explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital.

Venezuela under attack?

In Venezuela's capital Caracas, loud explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard around 2:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday (Jan 3). Reports suggest that at least seven loud explosions shook the Venezuelan capital, prompting people to run onto the streets. As per a Reuters report, in Southern Caracas, the area near a major military base suffered a blackout. This follows repeated threats from US President Donald Trump that America would carry out ground strikes against Venezuela.

Previously, on Monday (Dec 29) Trump confirmed that Washington had carried out the first land strikes on Venezuela. The US president said that the US attacked the "dock area" linked to alleged drug boats. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the strike caused a "major explosion" at a site he claimed "they load the boats up with drugs".

While he confirmed the strike, Trump did not disclose where the dock was located, when the strike occurred, or which US agency carried it out. When pressed on whether the CIA was involved, Trump replied cryptically: "I don't want to say that. I know exactly who it was, but I don't want to say who it was".