Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, on Thursday (Jan 1), said he was open to cooperation with the United States on drug trafficking, oil and other issues. This comes after weeks of growing American military pressure in the region. Appearing for an interview on state TV, the Venezuelan president commented that the talks can happen "wherever they want and whenever they want." However, when asked about a US military attack on a Venezuelan dock announced this week by President Donald Trump, he declined to comment.

Did the US attack a Venezuelan dock?

Earlier this week, Trump announced that the US had carried out a land strike on a Venezuelan dock, linked to alleged drug boats. While he confirmed the strike, Trump did not disclose where the dock was located, when the strike occurred, or which US agency carried it out. When pressed on whether the CIA was involved, Trump replied cryptically: "I don't want to say that. I know exactly who it was, but I don't want to say who it was". He cryptically added, "We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area... it's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around," he added.

However, the Maduro government has so far neither confirmed nor denied the attack. If true, it could amount to the first land strike of the US military campaign against drug trafficking from Latin America.

When asked point-blank to confirm or deny the attack, Maduro said, "This could be something we talk about in a few days."

Since September, US forces have repeatedly targeted what Washington alleges are drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. According to US officials, more than 20 vessels have been hit, with at least 100 people killed.