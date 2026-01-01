/Donald Trump ends 2025 with hateful late night Truth Social tirade, tells rivals to 'rot in hell' in NY26

US President Donald Trump spent the final hours of 2025 in a hateful spiral, airing grievances rather than ringing in a 'happy' new year. From Mar-a-Lago, where he's spending the holiday, Trump used Truth Social to lash out at political opponents, telling a Republican district attorney and Colorado's Democratic governor that they could both "rot in hell". He wrote: “I wish them only the worst,” he wrote. “May they rot in Hell.”

Who does Trump hate now?

The bizarre post slamming Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein was centred on Tina Peters. The 70-year-old MAGA superfan, a former Colorado county clerk, is serving a nine-year prison sentence for allowing unauthorised access to election systems after an attempt to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 win. Peters was convicted for letting a man linked to MyPillow founder Mike Lindell view confidential election data. Trump has been pushing for her release. But his post was riddled with basic errors.

He claimed Peters was 73, said she was being held in a maximum-security prison, and suggested she had already served two years. In reality, she is 15 months into her sentence at a medium-security women’s facility.

Polis and Rubinstein both responded sharply to Trump's hate. In a statement to Daily Beast, Polis said he hoped Trump’s new year resolution would be to "to spend less time online talking about me and more on making America more affordable by stopping his disastrous tariffs and fixing rising health care costs".

Rubinstein was more blunt, saying Trump had "no facts and no law" on his side, leaving him with little more than anger. "There’s a saying in the law: If the facts are on your side, pound the facts; if the law is on your side, pound the law; if neither is on your side, pound the table. President Trump has no facts and no law here. After trying and failing to invent both, he’s left with nothing but pounding the table."

Trump's hateful tirade BELOW

'Worst political prognosticators of all time' George and Amal Clooney

The attacks did not stop there. Trump also turned his attention to actor George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, claiming they had become citizens of France and mocking Clooney's political views and film career. His post wandered through immigration, crime in France, and a string of insults aimed at Democratic leaders.

'Crooked' Walz

In another post, Trump misspelled Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's name in repeated posts and revived unproven claims about fraud in Minnesota, calling him "Tim Waltz of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!!". He also alleged without evidence that "90 per cent" of those involved were undocumented migrants from Somalia.

Ilhan Omar: 'Did she really marry her brother?'

He also repeated a long-debunked falsehood about Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, suggesting she had married her brother, and called for Somali immigrants to be sent back.

Some posts were less targeted, casting Democrats broadly as "cheaters and thieves" and accusing them of opposing voter identification to rig elections.