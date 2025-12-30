/No Nobel? Benjamin Netanyahu creates Israel Peace Prize just for Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump's heartfelt desire for a Nobel Peace Prize may have stayed unattainable in 2025, but his friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stepped up with a prize for the "peacemaker". Following his bilateral meeting with the POTUS, Netanyahu on Monday (Dec 29) announced that Israel will bestow upon Trump the 'Israel Prize for Peace'. The US president, responding to the announcement, said it was "really surprising and very much appreciated."

Why does it matter?

Apart from Trump's obvious push for a "peacemaker" legacy, this happens to be the first time in 80 years that a non-Israeli would be honoured with the Israel Prize, regarded as the state's highest cultural honour.

Israel tailors a peace prize for Trump

Notably, Israel has tailored the award to fulfil Trump's ambitions. This is the first time Israel will be awarding the 'Israel Prize' in the peace category.

Acknowledging this, Netanyahu, in a statement, said that Israel was breaking the "convention" to honour Trump for his "immense contribution to the Israeli and the Jewish people".

"President Trump has broken so many conventions to surprise people, so we decided to break a convention or create a new one, that is to award the Israel Prize, which in 80 years, we have never awarded to a non-Israeli, to President Trump. This was announced formally over lunch by our Minister of Education, that President Donald J Trump should be awarded this prize for his immense contribution to the Israeli and the Jewish people," he told reporters.

He added that the award "reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum, they appreciate what you've done to help Israel and our common battle against the terrorists."

FIFA did it first