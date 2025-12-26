/'2025: REDACTED': Newsom goes full troll mode on Trump over Epstein files redactions. Watch viral video

US President Donald Trump's self-appointed troller-in-chief, Gavin Newsom, has dropped an end-of-the year message on the highly controversial Epstein files. Trolling Trump, the California governor has posted a short video on his X account, along with the caption, "2025: [REDACTED]," an apparent reference to the thousands of partially and in some cases fully redacted documents "dropped" by the Trump DOJ as part of the much-awaited Epstein Files release.

What's in the video?

The video Newsom posted shines the spotlight on the Trump-Epstein friendship, which the POTUS claims ended with him kicking out the "creep" (Epstein) from his Mar-a-Lago resort. At the beginning of the video, a voice narrates, "And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end," as a headline appears "DOJ defends removing Trump photo from Epstein files". Behind the headline cutout is the Trump photo that was removed by the DOJ, triggering cover-up claims.

The rest of the clip has a video of Trump with Epstein as the background, and in the foreground runs a slideshow of both the completely blackened-out pages and those that were not redacted. All of this is set to Mumford & Sons’ song, White Blank Page.

It then moves on to highlight damning quotes about Trump featured in the Epstein files, like the one the sex offender wrote in an email: "I have met some very bad people... none as bad as Trump."

The video also highlights, "Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)". This bit of info was included in one of the recent file drops. A 2020 emails from the Southern District of New York shows that Trump was on Epstein's plane multiple times, including one flight with "only three passengers" - Trump, Epstein and an unnamed 20-year-old woman.

More Epstein files expected

In a post on X, the Donald Trump DOJ revealed that it has received around one million more documents "potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case" but stopped short of giving a timeline for when the public will see them.

In a brief statement posted Wednesday (Dec 24), the department said the files were handed over by the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Officials said teams were now working "around the clock" to review the material and apply redactions meant to protect victims before publication.