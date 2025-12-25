Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump DOJ 'finds' million new Epstein files after January 19 release deadline. When will they be released?

Trump DOJ 'finds' million new Epstein files after January 19 release deadline. When will they be released?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 09:23 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 10:04 IST
Trump DOJ 'finds' million new Epstein files after January 19 release deadline. When will they be released?

Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump Photograph: (Democrats on the House Oversight Committee)

Story highlights

When will the next Epstein files be released? The DOJ says it has received over 1 million new Epstein-related records, but when will we see them? All we know.

The US Justice Department has hinted at another massive release of documents tied to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying it has received more than one million additional records. But when will these files be dropped? Here's everything you need to know.

When can we expect new Epstein files?

In a post on X, the Donald Trump DOJ revealed that it has received around one million more documents "potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case" but stopped short of giving a timeline for when the public will see them.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Sick of Epstein files redactions? This hack will allow you to read almost EVERYTHING

In a brief statement posted Wednesday (Dec 24), the department said the files were handed over by the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Officials said teams were now working "around the clock" to review the material and apply redactions meant to protect victims before publication.

"We will release the documents as soon as possible," the Justice Department said, adding that the sheer volume of material meant the process could take "a few more weeks".

Trending Stories

Cover-up allegations resurface

The announcement immediately triggered accusations of stalling and a cover-up scheme on Capitol Hill. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who have been pushing for full disclosure under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, said the delay only deepened public suspicion.

Also read | New Epstein files put Trump back in the spotlight: Disturbing letter reveals his love for 'nubile girls' and grabbing 's****h'

Representative Robert Garcia accused the administration of shielding powerful figures who abused women and girls. "The White House is openly engaged in a cover-up protecting Epstein's co-conspirators and the powerful men who abused women and girls", he said, noting it was "outrageous that the DOJ has illegally withheld over 1 million documents from the public". Notably, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, there was a December 19 deadline for the release.

Garcia also demanded testimony from Attorney General Pam Bondi to explain why the release has dragged on.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics