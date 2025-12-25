The US Justice Department has hinted at another massive release of documents tied to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying it has received more than one million additional records. But when will these files be dropped? Here's everything you need to know.

When can we expect new Epstein files?

In a post on X, the Donald Trump DOJ revealed that it has received around one million more documents "potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case" but stopped short of giving a timeline for when the public will see them.

In a brief statement posted Wednesday (Dec 24), the department said the files were handed over by the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Officials said teams were now working "around the clock" to review the material and apply redactions meant to protect victims before publication.

"We will release the documents as soon as possible," the Justice Department said, adding that the sheer volume of material meant the process could take "a few more weeks".

Cover-up allegations resurface

The announcement immediately triggered accusations of stalling and a cover-up scheme on Capitol Hill. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who have been pushing for full disclosure under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, said the delay only deepened public suspicion.

Representative Robert Garcia accused the administration of shielding powerful figures who abused women and girls. "The White House is openly engaged in a cover-up protecting Epstein's co-conspirators and the powerful men who abused women and girls", he said, noting it was "outrageous that the DOJ has illegally withheld over 1 million documents from the public". Notably, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, there was a December 19 deadline for the release.