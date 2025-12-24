A second wave of documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has put US President Donald Trump back at the centre of a controversy the White House had hoped to move past. Released on Tuesday (Dec 23), the latest batch of Epstein files includes thousands of pages of previously unseen material from the federal investigation into Epstein. Unlike the earlier, heavily redacted release last week, the new tranche contains repeated references to Trump and sheds fresh light on the former friendship between the two men.

What the new Epstein files reveal about Trump-Epstein

The initial release had drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and victims' advocates, who accused the United States Department of Justice of selectively blacking out material that mentioned Trump. However, Tuesday's documents appear to undercut that claim, placing Trump prominently in internal notes, emails and prosecutorial records. It even includes detailed flight logs that prove Trump flew on Epstein's private jet. This contradicts the Justice Department's dismissal of reports that Trump flew on his then friend's jet.

Private jet links resurface

Among the most closely watched disclosures is a January 2020 memo from New York federal prosecutors investigating Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The note states that Trump flew on Epstein's private jet eight times between 1993 and 1996, more frequently than had been publicly known. One flight reportedly included only Epstein, Trump and an unidentified 20-year-old passenger. "Records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)," it says.

Justice Department jumps to Trump's defence

Within hours of the release, the Justice Department issued a statement defending the president, saying some of the material contained "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump. The department stressed that Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Trump had previously sought to block the release of the files, arguing that they risked unfairly damaging people who "innocently met" Epstein. But mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans eventually forced him to sign a law mandating the full disclosure of the records, reflecting widespread public suspicion that powerful figures had long been shielded from scrutiny.

Disputed claims

The Justice Department moved quickly to debunk a handwritten letter released Tuesday that was attributed to Epstein and addressed to imprisoned former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In it, the sex convict can be seen complaining to Nassar that the "president shares our love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by he loved to 'grab snatch.'"