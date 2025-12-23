/Trump concerned for 'big boy' Clinton as ex-prez challenges DOJ to release ALL Epstein files: 'Someone is being protected'

Bill Clinton, whose pictures in the recently released Epstein files have created quite the splash on Monday (Dec 22) challenged Donald Trump's Justice Department to release all remaining files relating to the former US president and the sex offender. Accusing the Trump administration of trying to smear him, while protecting others (hint: Trump himself). This comes as the current POTUS, Trump, in a statement, expressed his concern that "Big boy" Clinton and other people who "innocently met" Epstein risk having their reputations ruined by the release of the Epstein files.

Bill Clinton demands "full transparency"

In a statement, Clinton's spokesperson Angel Urena alleged that the files released so far by the Department of Justice, "and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected".

Speaking on behalf of the former president, Urena added, "We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: we need no such protection".

The files, released on Friday, contained numerous references to Clinton, including pictures, one of which showed the former president in a pool with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. However, notable references to Trump, a known longtime friend of Epstein, were limited.

Clinton's spokesperson called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately release any remaining materials" relating to the ex-president, including photographs, court transcripts, and interview notes. "Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion of the Department of Justice’s actions to date and not about transparency, but about insinuation—using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties," he added.

Trump on Bill Clinton

Meanwhile, Trump, in his first comments since the latest Epstein files were released, pouted that the resulting furore was eclipsing his achievements. "This whole thing with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican Party has," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago home.

On Clinton, he said, "I like Bill Clinton. I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I hate to see photos come out of him". He acknowledged that "There's photos of me too," claiming "Everybody was friendly with this guy (Epstein)."