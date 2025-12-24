/Sick of Epstein files redactions? Internet sleuths have discovered a hack to read almost EVERYTHING. Here's how

The Epstein file drops have become a source of fascination for one and all, with their horrific pictures and twisted stories. The latest document dump, which featured 11,034 documents, has uncovered concerning photos and documents from the archives; however, the blacked-out bits, aka the redactions, have become a source of irritation for many. Now, internet sleuths and amateur hackers have come up with a hack to uncover most of what's been redacted. Here's how you can do it too.

How can I bypass the Epstein Files redactions?

The fresh release of files tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has taken an unexpected turn, after online users discovered that some of the Justice Department's redactions can be undone with little more than basic copy and paste tools.

The Department of Justice on Monday published more than 11,000 documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Many of the pages were heavily blacked out, with names and passages obscured. Within hours, however, users on X began sharing a workaround that appeared to expose some of the hidden text.

According to several posts that quickly went viral, portions of the redacted material could be highlighted, copied and pasted into another document, revealing what was meant to remain concealed. One post describing the method drew millions of views, with users accusing the department of sloppy handling of a politically sensitive release.

Step-by-step instructions on how to see redacted info

There are even step-by-step video tutorials that walk viewers through the process step by step, mocking the redaction technique and questioning how such an error made it into a high-profile federal disclosure. Others claimed that searching within the documents caused redacted names to reappear, including repeated references to US President Donald Trump.

Watch one here:

The discovery poured fuel on long-running suspicions that the files were being selectively censored. Trump's name appears numerous times across the document dump, reflecting his friendship with Epstein. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case, and has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein years before the financier’s 2019 death in a New York jail.