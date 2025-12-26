/Trump, Epstein, Mamdani and more: 2025’s most talked-about people

Luigi Mangione, a 28-year-old American man, made headlines this year for allegedly killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. He faces nine counts, including second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 25 years to life in New York. His lawyers are now pushing to toss evidence gathered during the arrest. They argue police failed to advise Mangione of his rights and carried out a warrantless search of his backpack.

However, Mangione is popular, and what makes the popularity problematic is the fact that the handsome man is being celebrated as a sex symbol by supporters. This popularity has even led to him being referred to as the "most debated and polarising murder suspect in recent history" by Rolling Stones.