/Trump, Epstein, Mamdani and more: 2025’s most talked-about people

From Trump’s headline-grabbing presidency to a Muslim New York mayor, explosive Epstein revelations, a death sentence. These were the names that defined 2025 and kept the world watching.
US President Donald Trump has ruled news headlines this year, with his sweeping tariffs, hundreds of executive orders, and defining everything he did as "big," "beautiful" or "best". This was the year he declared open war on the press, calling journalists "piggy," "obnoxious", and more. He was also expressive about his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, citing multiple wars he stopped.
Luigi Mangione, a 28-year-old American man, made headlines this year for allegedly killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. He faces nine counts, including second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of 25 years to life in New York. His lawyers are now pushing to toss evidence gathered during the arrest. They argue police failed to advise Mangione of his rights and carried out a warrantless search of his backpack.
However, Mangione is popular, and what makes the popularity problematic is the fact that the handsome man is being celebrated as a sex symbol by supporters. This popularity has even led to him being referred to as the "most debated and polarising murder suspect in recent history" by Rolling Stones.
In 2025, Zohran Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, created history by becoming the first Muslim and Asian American to be elected as New York mayor. His inauguration is scheduled for Jan 1.
Apart from his massive political win, Mamdani also made headlines for a picture of him as he and Trump met in the White House. In the picture, the POTUS, who before the meeting was very critical of the Democrat leader, can be seen looking at a talking Mamdani with a smile (almost adoringly).
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made headlines for travelling to the International Space Station, alongside astronauts from Poland and Hungary, aboard the Axiom Mission 4.
This marks a key achievement for India. The last time India sent an astronaut to space, Shukla wasn't even born. He is the first Indian to reach space since Rakesh Sharma, who flew to the Salyut 7 station in 1984 as part of an Indo-Soviet mission. He is also the first Indian astronaut to pilot a private mission to the ISS, where he will play a crucial role.
Elon Musk, a controversial figure in his own right, also ruled headlines this year. Emerging as one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters, the X CEO put his own businesses on the back burner and unofficially joined the US government, running a now-closed department called DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which carried out shocking mass layoffs under the guise of cost-cutting.
Out of power, but not out of the news. 2025 was the year Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh as Prime Minister for 19 years (1996 to 2001, and then 2009 to 2024), was awarded a death sentence by her country. She was convicted of crimes against humanity by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, on charges including delivering inflammatory speech and ordering the use of lethal force against protesters during the July Revolution, and sentenced to death in absentia.
Last year, on 5 August 2024, she was forced to resign following a student-led protest. Hasina later fled to India, where she's been since then.
Pope Leo XIV, who succeeded the beloved Pope Francis, made history this year by becoming the first American pope in history.
Even though he died in 2019, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a notable personality this year. This was the year that the world got a real good glimpse into the disgraced financier's murky doings, as the Trump administration released thousands of pages and photos from the notorious Epstein files.
Which other personalities, in your opinion, should be on this list?