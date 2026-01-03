/Loud blasts, airplanes heard in Caracas, blackout reported near key Venezuelan military base. Trump carrying out land strike threat?

In Venezuela's capital Caracas, loud explosions and sounds resembling aircraft flyovers were heard around 2:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday (Jan 3). Reports suggest that at least seven loud explosions shook the Venezuelan capital, prompting people to run onto the streets. As per a Reuters report, in Southern Caracas, the area near a major military base suffered a blackout. This follows repeated threats from US President Donald Trump that America would carry out ground strikes against Venezuela.

Overnight strikes?

If this were a US attack, it would be the first known land strike on Venezuelan soil. Previously, on Monday (Dec 29) Trump confirmed that Washington had carried out the first land strikes on Venezuela. The US president said that the US attacked the "dock area" linked to alleged drug boats. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the strike caused a "major explosion" at a site he claimed "they load the boats up with drugs".

While he confirmed the strike, Trump did not disclose where the dock was located, when the strike occurred, or which US agency carried it out. When pressed on whether the CIA was involved, Trump replied cryptically: "I don't want to say that. I know exactly who it was, but I don't want to say who it was".

"We hit all the boats, and now we hit the area... it's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around," he added. Venezuela's government has not yet confirmed or denied that a strike took place on Venezuelan soil.