/UNSC summons emergency session after US military action in Venezuela, captures Maduro

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene an emergency meeting on Monday (Dec 05) to discuss the US military's "Operation Absolute Resolve" that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from Caracas. The UN decision comes following several nations, including Colombia, Iran and South Africa termed the US action as a violation of international law and sought the world body's intervention against America's unilateral actions.



The meeting to discuss the United States' action under the agenda of "Threats to international peace and security" is scheduled for 10 AM local time on Monday, as per the Council presidency.

At present, Somalia is serving as the rotating president of the 15-member UN Security Council, consisting of five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members for January.

As of January 2026, the United Nations Security Council comprises 15 members, including five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China, and ten non-permanent members: Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, Liberia, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was the first to call for an emergency United Nations meeting after the US military operation against Venezuela "As members of the United Nations Security Council, we seek to convene the Council. The Government of Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America. Internal conflicts between people are resolved by those same people in peace. That is the principle of the self-determination of peoples, which forms the foundation of the United Nations system," Petro said in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference over the US operation in Venezuela, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to other neighbouring countries such as Cuba, Colombia and Mexico. In a direct threat to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Trump said, "He's making cocaine. They're sending it into the United States. So he does have to watch his a**."



On Saturday, President Donald Trump confirmed that the US military carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and that the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.

Following the attack, UN Secretary-General António Guterres voiced deep concern over developments in Venezuela, warning that the situation could have serious consequences for the wider region.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said that regardless of the circumstances in Venezuela, such actions set a dangerous precedent and highlighted the need for all parties to fully respect international law, including strict adherence to the UN Charter.