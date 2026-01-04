/Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians: Netanyahu hails strong US action in Venezuela

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with protesters in Iran, saying, "It is very possible that we are standing at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their destiny into their own hands." His remarks signal Israel’s support of demonstrations against the Ayatollah Khamenei-led Islamic regime in Tehran. These comments came amid protests that erupted last Sunday over Iran’s worsening economic crisis.

“The government of Israel, the State of Israel, and my own policies — we identify with the struggle of the Iranian people, with their aspirations for freedom, liberty and justice,” Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said that during his meeting with US President Donald Trump last week at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, they held an extensive discussion on Iran.

“We reiterated our shared position of zero [uranium] enrichment on the one hand, and the need to remove the 400 kilograms of enriched material from Iran and to subject the sites to strict and genuine oversight,” Netanyahu said, according to his office.

The Israeli Prime Minister further said that he and Trump also discussed Gaza and that the US president strongly endorsed his demand to disarm Hamas.

On the issues of the US strike in Venezuela and capturing its leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation, Netanyahu said that Israel supports the United States' "strong action" in Venezuela.

"Regarding Venezuela, I wish to express the support of the entire government for the resolute decision and strong action of the United States to restore freedom and justice to that region of the world," Netanyahu said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, Israeli intelligence officials warned that Iran may launch military action against targets across the Middle East if protests against the regime gain momentum and threaten its survival, an Israeli daily, Haaretz, reported.

Officials estimate that the regime led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could target various U.S. military bases in the region to consolidate domestic support and deflect public anger.