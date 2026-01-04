/'Closely monitoring...': India bats for dialogue for 'peace and stability of region' after US bombs Venezuela, jails Maduro

Hours after advising its citizens to exercise extreme caution, India has issued a statement over the US strike on Venezuela and subsequent capturing of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Calling for “peace and stability of the region”, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that it is closely monitoring the situation. India also reaffirmed its support to the “well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela” and called on concerned parties to address the issues “peacefully through dialogue.” MEA also said that the The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US Attacks Venezuela

In a quick and precise military operation, the US, on Saturday (Jan 3), captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in what it described as its war against drug cartels and drug lords. US forces bombed Venezuela, captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their bedroom and have brought them to New York. The first explosions were heard in the capital Caracas and surrounding areas shortly before 2:00 am (0600 GMT), continuing until around 3:15 am. The action was termed as "Operation Absolute Resolve." Though real figures for the casualties in the airstrike by the US is not known, Trump, speaking on Fox News program "Fox and Friends," boasted that no US soldiers had been killed. He later told the New York Post that "many Cubans" who were protecting Maduro had died, the first indication of casualties from the US strikes.

Addressing the media after the operation, Trump said that Washington will rule Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” Trump also said that “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken… oil infrastructure and start making money for the country”. He added that his administration’s actions “will make the people of Venezuela rich, independent and safe.”