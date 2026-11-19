The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in South Mumbai after inspections uncovered serious food safety and hygiene violations, including pest infestation, improper food storage and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

The establishments have been prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing food products for the duration of the suspension. The action follows inspections conducted on November 17 as part of a wider crackdown on food safety violations across Maharashtra.

Among the restaurants facing action are Cafe Ideal, Chetana, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs and Natural Ice Cream. The FDA also suspended the licences of Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels.

Cockroaches on menu cards, signs of rodents found

The inspections revealed multiple violations across the establishments.

At Miyan Kababs in Fort, officials reportedly found a live cockroach on a menu card placed on a customer’s table. Inspectors also observed flies inside the premises and improper storage of raw and cooked food.

At Bayroute’s Cuffe Parade outlet, officials reported signs of rodent activity, flies entering through unmeshed openings and food storage concerns. A rusted chiller and an open drain near the utensil storage area were also flagged.

At Cafe Ideal, inspectors found overflowing wet-waste bags near the food preparation counter and uncovered food items. The kitchen also had peeling paint and exposed electrical wiring.

Chetana Restaurant in Kala Ghoda was flagged for storing food in non-food-grade containers placed on rusted racks. Officials also found damaged refrigerator fittings and missing food safety and pest-control records.

At Natural Ice Cream’s Churchgate outlet, inspectors found ice cream stored uncovered in an unclean freezer. Products also lacked manufacturing and expiry date labels, while flies and dust were reported in the premises.

Other violations recorded during the inspections included inadequate waste disposal, damaged kitchen equipment, improper food handling and the absence of mandatory safety certificates and records.

Nine establishments barred from food sales

The FDA has suspended the licences of all nine establishments with immediate effect under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the suspension period, they cannot purchase, sell or distribute food articles. The department has warned that non-compliance could invite further legal action.

The crackdown also follows complaints received through the FDA’s complaint portals. Officials conducted 55 inspections across South Mumbai and issued improvement notices to 29 other establishments.

Food safety crackdown extends across Maharashtra

The enforcement drive was not limited to Mumbai.

In Thane, the FDA suspended the licences of three food establishments — Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, Brodyama Foods LLP and Sagar Sweet and Bakery — over alleged food safety violations.

In Pune district, officials seized 20,085 litres of edible oil worth approximately Rs 50.27 lakh from a facility in Maval over concerns that the stock was substandard and misbranded.

In Nagpur, 25,357 kg of areca nut, valued at approximately Rs 75.19 lakh, was seized from two roasting units.

The department also ordered six food vendors at Pune’s Manikbaug Khau Galli to stop operations for allegedly operating without valid food safety licences or registrations.

At Akluj in Solapur district, officials seized 144 kg of expired and unhygienically stored food articles from a catering establishment.

The wider operation resulted in the seizure of food-related stock worth approximately Rs 1.27 crore across Maharashtra. Five people were also arrested in connection with cases involving banned products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco.