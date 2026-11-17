Kerala must turn its rapidly ageing population into an economic opportunity by investing in senior living, trained caregivers and integrated healthcare, experts said at WION's 'The New Age Keralam Summit 2026' in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Speaking during a session on healthcare and wellness, industry leaders said the state had the potential to build a strong care economy by combining its existing healthcare strengths with new investment, research and skilled manpower.

The discussion was moderated by WION's Principal Correspondent Sidharth MP and featured Dinesh Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director of Magnet Hospitals; Rajagopal G, Group CEO of Lifebridge Group; and Dr P Rammanohar Puthiyedath, Professor and Research Director at Amrita School of Ayurveda.

Kerala's ageing population presents an economic opportunity

Rajagopal said around 19 per cent of Kerala's population was already above the age of 60, and the proportion could reach 30 per cent over the next two decades. He argued that the state should look beyond treating elderly care as a welfare responsibility and recognise the economic opportunities it could create.

"From a government perspective, I think this is not a welfare challenge that they have. It is actually to be seen as an investing opportunity or as an economic opportunity for the state government itself," he said.

He identified senior living and retirement homes as areas with significant potential, while calling for policies that make it easier for investors to enter the sector.

Rajagopal also stressed the need to build a trained caregiving workforce. He suggested creating dedicated academies, universities and certification programmes, drawing on Kerala's experience in developing its nursing workforce.

He further called for the state to explore public-private partnerships and channel remittances into investment opportunities in senior care.

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'Caregiver economy' needs trained manpower

Dinesh Madhavan said Kerala's ageing population was already around 18.6 per cent, or "about 7% more than the average of the country". He pointed to the growing burden of chronic conditions among older people and said care needed to extend beyond hospitals.

The opportunity, he said, included home care, primary healthcare, specialised elder-care facilities and programmes that help older people remain physically active and productive.

Madhavan also called for initiatives that allow people above 60 to pursue a second phase of productive life, including opportunities through micro and small enterprises.

He said Kerala needed to create an ecosystem that would encourage healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and technicians, to work in the state instead of moving overseas.

Ayurveda and modern medicine need an evidence-based approach

The panel also discussed Kerala's potential to combine Ayurveda and modern medicine, rather than treating them as competing systems.

Dr P Rammanohar Puthiyedath said Ayurveda could contribute to the wider health economy through clinical research, treatment and the identification of gaps in existing healthcare. However, he stressed that the system needed stronger evidence and reliable quality standards.

"We have to go from a system-centric approach to patient-centric care. And for patient-centric care, we need information," he said. He called for clinical registries and frameworks to document treatment outcomes, adding that integration should be guided by evidence so patients can make informed decisions.

Puthiyedath also cautioned against the assumption that all Ayurvedic treatments were inherently safe or that the system offered miraculous cures. He said safety monitoring and research were necessary, just as they were in modern medicine.

Kerala needs to prepare for a changing health burden