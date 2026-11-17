Mission Samudra, a Rs 400 crore initiative by the Keralam government, is aimed at developing the state’s maritime and port infrastructure. During a panel discussion at WION’s The New Age Keralam Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 17) in the South Indian state’s capital, discussion on the project took centre stage at the session titled ‘Mission Samudra – Keralam’s Maritime Future’. The panel discussion was joined by Deputy Secretary to the Government of Keralam Faisal C.K., Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited CEO Sreekumar K. Nair, and Bond Water Sports Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Jackson Peter.

The summit brings together representatives from the government, business, healthcare, tourism and academic sectors for discussions on key areas of the state’s development. Keralam Chief Minister Satheesan will also deliver a keynote address and participate in a fireside chat. The summit has been presented by UGS Gold Loan - Urban Gramine Society, with special partner Pavizham Healthier Diet Pvt Ltd.

What is Mission Samudra?

Mission Samudra will focus on Vizhinjam International Seaport and include plans to improve road, rail and inland waterway connectivity, develop industrial clusters and expand shipbuilding and repair facilities. It also aims to strengthen cargo movement and boost exports through better logistics infrastructure. The government expects the initiative to attract investment and create jobs across shipping, manufacturing and related sectors. Reducing dependence on foreign transhipment ports is another key objective of the project.

A ‘gamechanger’ project

Speaking about the Vizhinjam International Seaport, CEO Sreekumar K. Nair described the project as a “gamechanger” for not only India and the rest of the world, but also for the global supply chain.

“Today, South Kerala does not have any significant competitive advantage to be a manufacturing hub. Whereas Vizhinjam changes it all, and we produce for the whole world,” Nair said.

Emphasising the importance of maritime literacy in the state, Faisal C.K. said, “Mission Samudra is providing job opportunities for one lakh by 2031. To achieve that great objective, we have to equip our younger generation with maritime knowledge.”