Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in a thrilling match at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 13). Despite Karun Nair's brilliant 89 off just 40 balls, Delhi couldn't hold their nerves towards the end. This was Delhi Capitals' first loss in this season.

Advertisment

For Mumbai, Karn Sharma was the pick of the bowler as he took 3/36, while Mitchell Santner took 2/43.

Earlier in the innings, A fifty from Tilak Varma, and impactful innings by Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indian (MI) to post 205/5 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'They won in powerplay, RR skipper Samson admits after big loss against RCB

Advertisment

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 13).

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was well complemented by young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam's happy knack of picking wickets. On a track where stroke-making wasn't very difficult, the two wrist spinners from Uttar Pradesh snared four wickets between them while giving away 64 runs in their eight overs, which could be termed as brilliant considering the conditions.

Tilak Varma brought up his second fifty on the trot in the 17th over, he took 26 balls to reach the feat. DC showed brilliance on the field Axar Patel saved a six in the 18th over at long-on. Naman Dhir played an outstanding cameo of 38 runs in just 17 balls including three fours and two sixes

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)