Indo-Pak war preparation after Operation Sindoor: Security drills will be conducted at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, India's largest such facility on Friday (May 9). The Indo-Russian nuclear power plant is situated in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, not far from the southern tip of India.

Kudankulam is home to two operational 1000MW reactors, and four more 1000MW reactors are in different stages of construction. Similar drills will also be conducted at the North Chennai Thermal Power Plant, a coal-fired power generation facility.

Mock drills in strategic facilities

Friday would mark the third consecutive day of mock security drills at strategic facilities in Tamil Nadu, and across India, amid the rapidly escalating war-like situation between India and Pakistan following Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

On Thursday, drills were conducted at Kamarajar Port and Chennai Petroleum Corporation, near Chennai. The mock drill simulated events to check the preparedness of the Civil Defence System to handle an air raid and intrusion in the seafront in a war-like emergency. During the Civil defence mock exercise, safe evacuation and first aid were rehearsed.

On Wednesday, the first day of the drills, the focus was on the Madras Atomic Power Plant, and the Chennai Port. Notably, the Chennai Port also accommodates ships of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

The State emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) coordinated and oversaw the efforts, which involved District Officials, State Commando Forces, Home Guards, Greater Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force and Medical teams.