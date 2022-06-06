India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party suspends spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over comments on Prophet Mohammed

After spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a television debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended her with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old's comments were called Islamophobic and condemned by Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Calling for "respect for beliefs and religions", Riyadh described the spokesperson's comments as "insulting".

Distancing itself from Sharma's controversial comments, BJP said "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

Justifying her comments, Sharma said that it was never an intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings and withdrew her statement.

Other than Sharma, BJP also expelled spokesman Naveen Jindal over comments he made about Islam on social media.

A similar clarification came from Jindal, who said "I only questioned them but that does not mean I am against any religion."

Calling Sharma's remarks highly derogatory, Pakistan said it condemns them in the "strongest possible terms."

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the State of Kuwait summoned the Indian ambassador to there respective countries, Qatar said it welcomed the (BJP) party's decision to suspend the official but it is expecting an apology.

