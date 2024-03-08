Indian probe agency busts human trafficking network taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a people trafficking network on Thursday (Mar 7) which was allegedly sending young people to the Russia-Ukraine war zone under the guise of lucrative jobs.

Officials said that the crime investigating agency is conducting searches across Indian cities such as - Mumbai, Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai. According to the officials, the government agency registered an FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents.

CBI said accused among others include:

(1) M/s 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation, KG Marg, New Delhi and its Director Suyash Mukut

(2) M/s O.S.D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd., Mumbai and its Director Rakesh Pandey

(3) M/s Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd., Chandigarh, Punjab and its Director Manjeet Singh

(4) Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd., Dubai and its Director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan @ Baba

This comes a day after reports emerged that a 30-year-old Indian man, identified as Mohammed Asfan, died in Russia. He was allegedly forced to fight with the Russian Army against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

The Indian officials have not provided any details on the circumstances of his death.

Asfan's family recently contacted Asaduddin Owaisi, who is an Indian politician and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, to bring him back from the warzone.

When Owaisi contacted the officials in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, they confirmed that the man, who hailed from Hyderabad city, had been killed.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform that the authorities are in touch with Asfan's family to send his mortal remains to India.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," it wrote.

Mohammed Imran, Afsan's brother, wrote back to the Moscow embassy on X, asking for proof of the death. Imran had told the Times of India recently that he was planning to go to Moscow to trace his brother and bring him home.

Imran later told TOI that although he had received a call from the Moscow embassy confirming the death, the recruiting agent claimed his brother was alive and would get some proof by Tuesday.

It was the second such case as another Indian from Gujarat, Hamil Mangukiya, was killed about a week ago in the conflict.

Recent reports have highlighted that many Indians have been recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, and they have even been forced to fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Last week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi that authorities are trying their best for an "early discharge" of around 20 Indian nationals who are working as support staff to the Russian army.