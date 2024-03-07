Sweden joins NATO amid security concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war

Sweden officially joined NATO in Washington on Thursday (March 7), prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson submitted the necessary paperwork, completing the process of gaining alliance support.

"Good things come to those who wait," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as he received Sweden's accession documents from Kristersson.

"This is a historic moment for Sweden, for our alliance and for the transatlantic relationship," Blinken said.

(More information to follow)