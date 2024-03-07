Sweden joins NATO amid security concerns triggered by Russia-Ukraine war
Turkey has stalled Sweden’s NATO bid for months now while accusing the country of being a haven for “terrorists.” Photograph:(AFP)
Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday (March 7) following Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.
Sweden officially joined NATO in Washington on Thursday (March 7), prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson submitted the necessary paperwork, completing the process of gaining alliance support.
"Good things come to those who wait," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as he received Sweden's accession documents from Kristersson.
"This is a historic moment for Sweden, for our alliance and for the transatlantic relationship," Blinken said.
