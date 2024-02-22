US and UK 'strongly' backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to be next NATO chief

The United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday (Feb 22) backed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Currently, Rutte is the frontrunner to replace Jens Stoltenberg and the push by Washington and London has put him in a strong position to clinch the post.

The 57-year-old is currently serving as prime minister in a transitional capacity after far-right leader Geert Wilders scored a stunning Dutch general election win in November.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman told reporters on Thursday that Britain "does strongly back Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General".

Stoltenberg's decade-long tenure was extended twice in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine and a successor is expected to be announced before a July summit in Washington.

According to the spokesperson, the UK wanted a candidate who would "keep NATO strong and deliver on the Alliance's NATO 2030 vision".

The spokesperson said that Rutte was "well respected across the Alliance, has serious defence and security credentials, and will ensure that the alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter".

Meanwhile, as quoted by the news agency Reuters, a US official said: "President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO. PM Rutte has a deep understanding of the importance of the Alliance is a natural leader and communicator, and his leadership would serve the Alliance well at this critical time."

NATO is a military alliance which was established to serve as a counterweight to Soviet armies stationed in central and eastern Europe after World War II.

Rutte has emerged as the clear frontrunner. Other hopefuls who are trying to take over the NATO top job include Estonian premier Kaja Kallas and Latvia's foreign minister, Krisjanis Karins.

Some supporters want to wrap up Rutte's nomination soon to avoid the NATO job getting put in the mix with European Union top positions, which will be up for grabs after the European Parliament elections in June. Reports have also mentioned that Rutte has had good relationships with various British and US leaders, including Trump, during his long tenure.