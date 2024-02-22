Ukraine war: UK announces new sanctions against Russia to mark conflict's anniversary

The United Kingdom (UK) imposed a fresh set of sanctions on Russia to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's war in Ukraine. In a post on X, the foreign office announced that more than 50 people sustaining Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal war in Ukraine have been sanctioned. "Sanctions have deprived Russia’s war machine of an estimated $400 billion. Two years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, we continue to stand with Ukraine," the post added.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war. "Two years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, we continue to support Ukraine as it fights for democracy – for as long as it takes," Cameron said in a post on the social media platform.

Also read | UK sanctions six Russian officials at Siberian prison where Putin critic Alexei Navalny died

The sanctions would crack down on those "supplying his depleted armoury with munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles and explosives," the foreign office said in a statement. "These new sanctions also target key sources of Russian revenue, clamping down on metals, diamonds, and energy trade, and cutting off funding for Putin’s illegal war from every angle," the statement added.

Who has been sanctioned?

Among those sanctioned include companies linked to manufacturing munitions such as rocket launch systems, missiles, explosives and other critical goods used in military equipment; key Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools; oil trader Niels Troost and his company Paramount Energy & Commodities SA; Fractal Marine DMCC, Beks Ship Management, and Active Shipping; Russian diamond companies and five senior executives or owners of Russia’s top producers of copper, zinc and steel.

Since the war started in Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, the UK has sanctioned thousands of individuals, companies and groups under its Russia sanctions regime. The foreign office said that Thursday's set of sanctions would disrupt Putin's ability to equip his now struggling military with high-tech equipment and much-needed weaponry, as well as blocking him from refilling his war coffers- while Ukraine defends itself.

Also watch | Inside Putin's Russia × "This round of designations serves as a clear signal that two years on, the UK stands united with our allies in unwavering support for Ukraine," the office added.

London sanctions heads of Arctic penal colony

Thursday's sanctions come days after London sanctioned heads of the Artic penal colony in Russia where Putin critic Alexei Navalny died. The sanctioned individuals included the head and five deputy heads of the penal colony, who will be banned from the UK and have their assets frozen, Foreign Secretary Cameron said.

"It's clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him... no one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system," he added.