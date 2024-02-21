UK sanctions six Russian officials at Siberian prison where Navalny died

British foreign minister David Cameron said Wednesday (Feb 21) that the United Kingdom had imposed sanctions on six officials at the head of the Siberian penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died.

Those sanctioned Cameron, including the prison's head and five deputy heads, would be barred from entering the United Kingdom and their assets blocked.

In a statement, Cameron said: "It's clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him. Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should be under no illusion – we will hold them accountable."

After imposing sanctions on Russian officials linked to Navalny's case, the UK became the first country to do so.

The West has accused Russia of having involvement in the death of Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and staunch critic of Putin. Some have even held Putin directly responsible for Navalny's death, with US President Joe Biden calling it "yet more proof of Putin's brutality".

Cameron said that the Russian authorities "poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system".

Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin was among those who have been sanctioned. As per reports, Kalinin oversaw the IK-3 Arctic Penal Colony "Polar Wolf".

Five others have also been sanctioned:

Lt Col Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov

Lt Col Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin

Lt Col Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik

Lt Col Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov

Col Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons during Wednesday's prime minister's questions session (PMQs) that Navalny died for a cause to which he dedicated his whole life, freedom.

Sunak and the House expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Navalny. The British PM said that "to return home knowing that Putin had already tried to have him killed was one of the most courageous acts of our time".

Keir Starmer, who is the leader of the opposition, told the House that Putin had stolen "the future and democracy of the Russian people".

While speaking during PMQs, Starmer said, "Can I join with the prime minister, I was glad to hear what he just had to say, because I'm sure the whole House will join in sharing our disgust at the death of Alexei Navalny, who as the prime minister said died because of his efforts to expose the corruption of the Putin regime."

US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia

Meanwhile, the US is set for fresh sanctions on Russia this week. “We'll have a major package announced on Friday." US President Joe Biden told reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.

Officials say the sanctions will "hold Russia accountable for what happened" to Navalny, as well as the two-year war in Ukraine.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the sanctions package would target a range of items, including the country's defence and industrial bases, as well as "sources of revenue for the Russian economy that power Russia’s war machine".