Indian govt approves plan for indigenous 5th-generation stealth fighter jet as China arms Pakistan

In a bid to strengthen India’s aerial combat prowess further and boost indigenous defence production, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the “execution model” for implementing a major indigenous project to develop India’s fifth-generation, stealth fighter jet—the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Indian Air Force.

Only a few countries—the United States, Russia, and China—have fifth-generation fighter aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and Su-57.

The Defence Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his nod to the AMCA Programme Execution Model.

“In a significant push towards enhancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model,” the ministry said.

India has been pursuing the ambitious AMCA project to develop a medium-weight, deep-penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to enhance its aerial combat capabilities.



AMCA and Tejas LCA to form backbone of the IAF

The AMCA, along with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), is expected to form the backbone of the IAF in the coming decades.

India operates only 31 fighter squadrons against the sanctioned strength of 42, and at least eight squadrons are likely to retire over the next decade, and hence the AMCA programme becomes a critical priority.

Fifth-generation fighter jets are known for their stealth, superior situational awareness, advanced sensors, and integrated battle network capabilities.

They can cruise at supersonic speeds without engaging afterburners and avoid enemy radar detection, qualities that give them an edge over earlier-generation jets.

The defence ministry added that companies from the private sector are invited to participate in the project. “They can bid either independently or as a joint venture or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country,” the ministry statement said.

The development comes after Operation Sindoor and the government’s resolve for bolstering India’s air power further, as China continues to arm Pakistan and now accounts for over 80% of Islamabad’s arms imports.

CCS granted in-principle approval to AMCA programme last year

Last year, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted in-principle approval to the AMCA programme. The estimated development cost of the AMCA project stands at approximately Rs 15,000 crore.

The IAF has long advocated for the AMCA programme, given its long-term strategic requirements and the absence of a fifth-generation fighter jet in its current fleet.

India’s confidence in the AMCA initiative received a major boost following the successful development of the LCA Tejas. Developed by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas has proven to be a capable platform for air combat and offensive missions, with secondary roles in reconnaissance and anti-ship operations.

The IAF is also in the process of acquiring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) for around USD 18 billion to enhance its operational readiness. The MRFA deal is considered one of the largest military procurement programmes globally in recent years.