Pakistan must be included in the FATF grey list again, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait on Monday that Pakistan must be re-included in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list since it is involved in sponsoring terror groups against India through money laundering and hawala transactions in the Middle East and might use the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups.

Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda for global outreach against terrorism, stressed that tighter financial scrutiny is needed against Pakistan and said, “Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions.”

“It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India...bringing Pakistan in FATF is very important because...the 2 billion loan which the IMF is giving will be used by the Pakistani military,” Owaisi added.

‘India has a larger Muslim population than Pakistan’

Owaisi further said Pakistan's attempts to raise religious issues to target India have no merit, as India has a larger Muslim population.

“Pakistan can’t take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims. In India, there is a larger Muslim population, and we (Indian Muslims) are more sincere than them,” Owaisi said.

Besides Owaisi and Baijayant Panda, the delegation includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The delegation is briefing international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said Pakistan has a habit of spreading false information.

Baijayant Panda asserted that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism from Pakistan and will respond strongly. Panda also demanded that Pakistan must end terrorism on its soil and stop spreading misinformation.