Cross-border terrorism no more a proxy war, it’s Pakistan’s military strategy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the term “proxy war” no longer applies for cross-border terrorism, as the terrorists killed in India’s strikes under Operation Sindoor were buried with full state honours in Pakistan, draped in national flags and saluted by the Pakistani army. This clearly shows that terrorism is not just a shadow war, but a well-planned military strategy, he added while speaking at a rally in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan’s flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world,” Modi said.

Modi said nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed in just 22 minutes in India’s airstrikes during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, in what was a decisive action.

‘Demolished terror targets on camera so that no one asks for proof’: Modi





The prime minister further stressed that the entire action was recorded on camera to silence any calls for proof.

“This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done before cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof.”

Before addressing the rally, Modi held a mega roadshow in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning and was greeted by people who had gathered in large numbers, waving the tricolour along the route.



This was the PM’s fourth roadshow during his two-day visit to Gujarat. It is also his first visit to his home state since Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.