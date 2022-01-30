India vaccinates 75% of its adult population: PM Modi

In what comes as a remarkable achievement for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that about 75 per cent of the country's adult population has received two vaccine doses against the deadly coronavirus. "Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

This comes in at a time when the country is battling against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

As per the health ministry data, India reported 234,281 new Covid infections over the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 41.09 million. A total of 893 fatalities were recorded as the total death toll reached 494,091.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said, "With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible."

Earlier in October, the number of Covid vaccine doses delivered in India surpassed the one billion mark.

India's status as a worldwide vaccine and biologics production powerhouse has grown because the government has been conducting a massive vaccination campaign for its massive eligible population.

