India: JeM commander Zahid Wani among five terrorists killed in twin operations in J&K

Five terrorists were killed in two operations in India's Kashmir valley earlier today. Four terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit were killed in the Pulwama district and one terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

In Pulwama, JeM commander Zahid Wani along with one Pakistani terrorist identified as Kafeel was killed along with two others. While as in the Budgam encounter one terrorist belonging to LeT was killed. One AK56 rifle was recovered from the encounter site.

"5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

In the month of January, 11 encounters have taken place across the Kashmir valley and in these operations, at least 21 terrorists have been killed so far. Out of these killed terrorists, eight are said to be from other countries, mostly belonging to Pakistan.

Earlier security forces in Kashmir valley had said that their focus for the year 2022 will be killing all foreign terrorists in Kashmir.

They believe these foreign terrorists are responsible for the recruitment of youth into the terror outfits and training them.