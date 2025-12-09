/India to deploy indigenous air defence weapon system to protect national capital from enemy aerial threats

In a major development, India is moving towards deploying its own homegrown integrated air defence system to protect the Delhi National Capital Region from enemy aerial threats like missiles, drones and fast-moving aircraft.

The multilayered Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) would be based around the indigenous air defence missiles such as the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile systems and Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, along with other associated equipment to protect the Delhi National Capital Region, senior defence sources told ANI.

The project is being processed by the Defence Ministry at a time when Pakistan apparently tried to target the country during the Operation Sindoor in May this year. The plan to deploy the indigenous weapon system would be a big boost for homegrown defence systems, as India had earlier planned to deploy the US-made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II).

The two sides had even started negotiations for the sale of the American system that protects the city of Washington DC and the White House there.

The Indian government did not move forward on the deal with the Americans as they were asking for a very high price, sources said.



The IADWS would be responsible for protecting the vital installations in the national capital region, and it is the responsibility of the Indian Air Force. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) would be working with production agencies, which will work on the networking and command and control.

"Systems are required for such a complicated air defence system," sources said.

The DRDO has successfully developed multiple air defence systems like the QRSAM, Medium Range SAM and is working on developing a long-range SAM under the project Kusha.

India is also working to get its two remaining squadrons of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence missile systems, while also considering a Russian proposal for more S-400s along with the S-500 air defence system.