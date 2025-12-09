/Donald Trump was briefed about alien presence in US claims UFO whistleblower

US President Donald Trump has been fully briefed about the presence of an alien hybrid life form among us, claims David Grusch, a retired US intelligence officer and retired US Air Force Major. He suggests that the US Government has concealed UFO retrievals, non-human biological remains, and the existence of alien life for decades.

David Grusch is a current advisor to Congress's UAP Task Force. In a recent interview, he claimed that Trump has received reports of all such activities, and he is aware of the origin of extraterritorial being and their intentions. He said that soon, Trump is going to become the 'most consequential leader in world history' by disclosing these details publicly.

'Members of this current administration are very well aware of this reality. Certainly, the current president is very knowledgeable on this subject,' Grusch told Fox News.

From 2019 to 2021, he represented the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on the UAP Task Force, but later became a whistleblower after reportedly learning about the US government denying congressional oversight of matters related to extraterrestrials. Reportedly, Grusch has stated under oath to Congress in July 2023 that he is aware of the multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program. He alleged that the US government possesses "non-human" spacecraft and "non-human biologics" based on interviews with over 40 witnesses.