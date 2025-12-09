/Red Fort blast: NIA arrests another key accused in Delhi bombing case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (Dec 09) arrested another key accused in the Delhi Bomb blast case. Dr Bilal Malla of Baramulla becomes the eighth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi that tracked him down in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NIA, Dr Bilal was involved in the conspiracy behind the terror attack in the heart of Delhi that claimed 11 lives and left several injured. Bilal provided key logistical support to the accused Umar Un Nabi and accommodated him even after being aware of the conspiracy. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the Red Fort blast case.

The investigating agency is working in coordination with central and state agencies to unravel the conspiracy and the individuals behind the deadly attack.

The investigation follows a blast near the iconic Red Fort blast occurred on November 10, 2025, when a car packed with explosives detonated near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in central Delhi. The explosion killed 11 people and left several injured, triggering chaos in the busy area adjoining the historic monument.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency, in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, conducted an extensive joint search operation in the dense Mattan forest area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as part of its ongoing investigation into the devastating November 10 bomb blast.

(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)