/Facing criticism over Gaza war, Netanyahu invokes ties with PM Modi, others to assert leadership

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a charged speech at Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, on Monday (Dec 08), defended his leadership during a difficult period, asserting that despite a strong wave of anti-semitism against the Jewish state, he was able to garner support from several countries and world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking during a '40-signature debate', a parliamentary mechanism through which the opposition can compel the Prime Minister to appear once a month at the Knesset forum. Netanyahu strongly defended the policies of his government on various domains, including Israel's foreign relations. Israel is today stronger than ever," he claimed.

The Israeli Premier dismissed the opposition's assertion as “the collapse of Israel’s international standing,” saying that the country diplomatically, militarily, and economically remains a dominant player in the international arena despite its two-year-long war with Hamas.

Highlighting his ties with global leaders, Netanyahu said that Israel is stronger than ever, and is the strongest power in the Middle East, and in certain fields, it is a global power. He credited this to his leadership during the war of revival. The Israeli government decided to name the war in Gaza as 'War of Revival' that began with Hamas' attack on its territory on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu insisted that Israel’s diplomatic position remained strong, citing the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week, which he said took place at Merz’s own request. He added that other major powers were also engaging with Israel. “I speak often with my old friend, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have planned to meet soon, and I can tell you, India, a nation of 1.5 billion people, also wants to deepen its ties with us,” he said.

Continuing his defence, Netanyahu mocked claims of Israel’s supposed political isolation. “At the end of the month, I will travel to the United States for another meeting with my friend, President Donald Trump,” he said. “It will be my sixth meeting with the US President since he took office in January, more than any other leader.”

He stressed that Israel stands up for its vital interests whenever required. “The US and Israel are two independent nations with a partnership built on shared values and shared interests that have only grown stronger,” he said. “Israel has no better ally than the United States, and the United States has no better ally than Israel.”

Netanyahu has long highlighted his personal rapport with world leaders during his election campaigns, often showcasing images of his meetings with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Modi at the Likud party headquarters.