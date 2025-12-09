/After Goa nightclub blaze, Delhi hospitality sector under lens as only 52 hotels & 38 clubs have fire safety clearance

Only a small fraction of Delhi’s hospitality establishments hold valid fire safety clearances, according to data from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Out of the thousands of hotels and clubs operating in the capital, just 52 hotels and 38 nightclubs currently possess fire safety certificates. These figures have gained urgency after intensified inspections nationwide and the Goa Police’s action following a catastrophic fire at a North Goa nightclub, which claimed 25 lives.

A representative associated with restaurant industry groups said the numbers reflect a largely unregulated and poorly monitored hospitality ecosystem in Delhi. He estimated that the city has more than 50,000 eateries, over 5,000 hotels, and upwards of 1,000 nightclubs, but only a tiny proportion have undergone fire-safety evaluation. “It is alarming that in a metropolis the size of Delhi, so few establishments have valid fire safety approvals. Owners must ensure that fire-control systems are regularly checked and maintained,” the official was quoted as saying.

A DFS officer clarified that fire safety certificates are mandatory for restaurants with a built-up area of 90 sq. metres or more. The concerns grew sharper after a massive blaze ripped through Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The fire led to the death of 25 people and triggered a countrywide review of fire preparedness in crowded entertainment districts. As part of the investigation, Goa Police officers reached Delhi on Monday (December 8) to search the Hudson Lane residence of the club’s owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were not found at location.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Authorities have already arrested several staff members, including chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur. Another staffer, Bharat Kohli, who oversaw daily operations and lives in north Delhi, has been detained and is being taken to Goa for further questioning. Among the victims of the nightclub fire were four members of a Delhi family, Vinod Kumar (43), Kamla Joshi (42), Anita Joshi (41), and Saroj Joshi (39). Vinod’s wife, Bhavna, survived the incident but suffered injuries.

With Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner, Delhi Police have increased surveillance across major nightlife zones. Officials have ordered clubs, bars, and event venues to reassess their fire safety measures, ensure emergency exits are open and functional, and monitor electrical loading closely.