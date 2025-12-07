LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Delhi Blast: Quad Nations Express Condolences for Victims of Red Fort Blast

Delhi Blast: Quad Nations Express Condolences for Victims of Red Fort Blast

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 22:19 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 22:19 IST
Delhi Blast: Quad Nations Express Condolences for Victims of Red Fort Blast
The Quad nations have issued a joint statement expressing deep condolences to the victims of the Red Fort blast and solidarity with the people of India.

Trending Topics

trending videos